Canadian murder case: State secures court order to take Safina’s blood sample for DNA test 

20.04.2023

The State has secured a court order to get the blood sample of Safina Mohammed Adzizatu for a DNA test.

Safina aka Safina Diamond is standing trial for the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian.

When sitting resumed on Tuesday, Mr Wilberforce Mensah Ofori, a State Attorney told an Adenta District Court that the State encountered challenges in getting Safina's blood sample for the DNA test.

Thus, the State, he said, was compelled to secure a court order to be served on Safina for her blood sample to be taken.

According to the state attorney the blood sample of Safina had not been taken.

Mr Ofori, therefore, prayed for the court to give the state a month to complete the processes before committal proceedings would be conducted.

However, Safina's lawyers denied she had caused delays in the process.

According to the lawyers led by Gyau Bonsu Baffour Ashia, the State only secured the court order through an ex-parte application and served the order on Safina's mother last Thursday for them to appear before the court on Tuesday.

“We are taking steps to set aside the court order served on our client. The state should ensure that processes were completed before the committal proceeding could be conducted,” defence counsels said.

The court has adjourned the matter to May 23.

It is expected to conduct the committal proceedings for Safina and her accomplice, Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku. The committal proceeding would enable them to stand trial at the High Court.

The accused persons have been charged with conspiracy and murder of Fran, a Ghanaian resident in Canada.

Frank was allegedly murdered in cold blood at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in July 2022 when he visited his girlfriend Safina.

Safina and Arku were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Frank.

The two accused persons are currently on bail awaiting committal proceedings.

GNA