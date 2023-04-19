'Fly me this, fly me that must stop' — Health Minister threatens to halt Zipline drone delivery over high cost, misuse

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has stated that the government may stop Zipline drone delivery from establishing new centers in the country due to high service charges.

He believes that health facilities are taking advantage of the service, which is causing the government to lose funds.

At a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector, the Minister expressed worry with the high cost of using the drone service and said that it was designed to quickly transport essential medical drugs only during emergencies.

“I’m engaging my big men to even stop them from setting up some new extra facilities because we just cannot pay the cost that is coming in with fly me this amount, fly me this amount, fly me this. Ideally, we were setting up to fly things that if we don’t get in the next 10 minutes somebody will die and that is blood,’’ he explained.

He mentioned that Ghana has its own supply chain for vaccines and does not need to rely solely on drone service.

“We have our own supply chain of vaccines, now thanks to Covid-19 we have stock everywhere with cold rooms that can take every temperature across the country almost every region has got that type of facility and we have our land Cruisers that can take in Vaccines from the airport to wherever you are within a short possible time without any challenge so why should we fly vaccines," he stated.

The Minister pleaded with managers of public health facilities to find ways to control the situation and prevent misuse and over-reliance.

“I will leave this to you to discuss how we can control this. I spoke to Albert about four days ago on how we can design guidelines and I want to expect that Dr Kumah Aboagye will have a strategy. Regional directors should ensure that everything that you are flying gets authorization from somewhere above the facility level so that we control cost and expenditures. Other than that we will go nowhere. We need money to do several things. When you get into the health system you will never have adequate resources. What I mean is that things that we need to work with are so numerous. So if we put all our resources into just one small area it means we are neglecting the rest and we cannot work efficiently so let us take a good look at that area and how best we can change them,” he emphasised.