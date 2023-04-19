ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo commissions top-tier police barracks at Kwabenya to house officers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government remains committed to resourcing the Ghana Police Service to deliver on its mandate.

The President reiterated this on Wednesday, April 19, when he commissioned the Kwabenya Police Barracks.

The top-tier facility is made up of five hundred and fourteen (514) one- and two-bedroom self-contained flats, of which three hundred and twenty-two (322) have been completed and are ready to be occupied.

The units in the facility are fitted with modern facilities and will serve as comfortable homes and afford a conducive working environment for police officers and their families.

Sharing pictures of the Kwabenya Police Barracks on Facebook, President Akufo-Addo said, “This is further testimony of our unwavering commitment to provide decent accommodation and other facilities for our security personnel. Not only will this facility improve the welfare of our police officers, it will also enhance their capacity to serve our nation even more effectively.”

In addition to the residential accommodations, this Project also provides a school with modern facilities, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a standby generator, a police station, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities.

