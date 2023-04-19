TMA collected over GHC26 million in IGF in 2022

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), has announced that the TMA will receive GH26,371,093.95 in Internally Generated Funds (IGF) in 2022, with rates generating the most revenue.

The sum equalled 98.45 percent of the budgeted GH26,785,379.97 IGF for the period, according to a sessional address delivered during the Assembly's ordinary sitting.

Mr. Ashitey went on to say that rates contributed GH13,363,061.32 to the IGF, while other sources of revenue included lands and royalties, rent of lands, buildings, and homes, licenses, fees, fines, penalties, forfeitures, and miscellaneous and unidentified sources.

He claimed that as of the end of December 2022, the Assembly has raised GH42,365,164.16 out of an estimated GH46,705,705,155.89.

According to him, some of his organization's methods contributed in collecting an enhanced IGF, including the strengthening of substructures, the implementation of night toll revenue collection, and the implementation of stringent monitoring schedules for revenue contractors.

Other initiatives he listed were revenue collector training and capacity-building programmes, frequent revenue taskforce exercises, prosecution of defaulters, and stakeholder interactions, among others.

Concerning IGF expenditure, the MCE revealed that, as of December 31, 2022, the TMA has utilized GH25,694,585.15 of an allowed anticipated expenditure of GH26,785,378.97.

Mr. Ashitey stated that the spending included personnel compensation of GH3,593,882.87, goods and services of GH19,164,845.61, and IGF capital expenditure of GH2,935,856.67.

He stated that in order to ensure sustainable growth in the Metropolis' economic sector, the TMA, in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprise Agency, launched a series of projects to promote local economic development and assist the establishment of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

He stated that the projects were aimed at providing individuals with the necessary tools and funding to foster economic development in the city.

According to the MCE, in 2022, the assembly supported the provision of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) certificates to 123 enterprises.

It also assisted 57 clients in registering their businesses with the Registrar General Department and kept track of the 360 young recipients of the Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Project, who got 'Start-up' kits after training.

Mr. Ashitey went on to say that 105 persons were taught and graduated as part of the metropolis' Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship (A2E) programme, and that technical and entrepreneurial skills training was provided for National Service Personnel, among other things.

-CDA Consult || Contributor