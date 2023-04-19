2024 election will be between truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has alleged that even search engine ‘Google’ is aware that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a liar.

In his view, the 2024 General Elections will be between the ‘lying’ Vice President and ex-President John Dramani Mahama who he insists is the truthful one.

This is in reaction to comments by former third national vice chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Michael Omari Wadie, labeling John Dramani Mahama as an incompetent one.

Speaking in an interview, he said the 2024 election “is going to be a contest between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is 'The Competent One' and former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also 'The Incompetent One.”

Commenting on a story of Omari Wadie’s comments on social media, Clement Apaak said it is wrong.

“Wrong, the 2024 polls will be between the "Truthful one" and the "Lying one". Time has exposed the fact that the incompetent one tag itself was a lie concocted by the lying one. There is no incompetent one, but there is a lying one, ask google,” the Builsa South MP argued.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama is an honest, sincere, truthful, and responsible man whom Ghana needs urgently and will get as President in 2025.