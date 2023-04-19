Female Medical Ward of Tema General Hospital lacks X-ray machine

19.04.2023 LISTEN

Nana Mensima Aikins, Senior Nursing Officer at Tema General Hospital's Female Medical Ward, has disclosed that the ward lacks X-ray equipment and other medical supplies.

Nana Aikins made this remark when the Tema chapter of the Women Empowerment Foundation International (WEFI) handed a package worth GHC40,000.00 to the hospital's female medical ward.

Patients are shuttled back and forth from their wards to the Outpatient Department (OPD) for X-ray services, according to Nana Aikins, because the hospital's single mobile X-ray machine is faulty.

She explained that the movements interfere with the patient's recovery and medical processes because some of them had to be taken off of medical procedures or supplementary oxygen in order to be carried to the x-ray department, either in the open or by ambulance for a cost.

She stated that, given the severity of their ailments, it was not always medically essential to transport patients from their wards, particularly those located outside, to the x-ray department, requiring them to pay for an ambulance in some situations.

"The x-ray is a major component for a doctor to make a complete diagnosis of patients for treatment and healing, so if such facilities are not available to speed up the treatment and medication processes, it becomes difficult to even render further services to the patient," she said.

She went on to say that the lack of electronic vital sign hospital monitors in the female medical ward to record patients' pulse and oxygen saturation rates, respiratory rate, temperature, and blood pressure was another shortcoming in patients' thorough diagnoses to aid in their treatment.

Without the patient monitors, she claimed, "it was difficult to keep track of and record the crucial data required for diagnosis and therapy."

The 32-bed female wing was likewise overcrowded, with rickety hospital beds, just one adjustable bed, and open lockers, which Nana Aikins described as less than optimal.

As a result, she issued an appeal for help from charity organizations such as the WEFI and other generous individuals.

WEFI restored all of the ward's obsolete curtains with new ones and set them in place before delivering the donated supplies, which included beds, oxygen tanks, plastic, wheelchairs, zimmer frames, bedsheets, water and soft drink bottles, and an adjustable bed.

Mrs. Christiana Agyemang Berko, President of the WEFI branch in Tema, stated that the gesture was a continuation of WEFI's charity activities during the previous 15 years, which included the adoption of the TGH's female medical ward in 2017.

The hospital expressed gratitude to WEFI for their aid and urged other organizations and people to make small donations to assist the hospital in better serving the community.

-CDA Consult || Contributor