Health Minister raises alarm over prescription of counterfeit medications in public health facilities

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health has raised an alarm over the prescription of fake medicines to patients at some healthcare facilities.

Speaking during the First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service held in Kumasi, he revealed that some public health facilities in the country are distributing counterfeit medications to patients, a situation he says poses a great threat to human life.

Speaking on the theme "Enhancing Primary Healthcare Approaches towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage," Agyeman Manu appealed to health workers to desist from administering fake drugs and ensure that patients receive quality healthcare services.

The minister further expressed concern that his outfit is currently inundated with legal cases regarding staff negligence and improper medication prescription on duty.

“What I’m seeing of late in the ministry are issues of litigation for the past four weeks or so. Almost every week we get at least one letter from the attorney general’s office that somebody has sued our staff with a problem of health care service delivery and they want us to come with information for them to go to court with. Then we refer to the Director General Dr. Kumah Aboagye but I have been with you for the past six years.

"Earlier when I came in those things were not happening that much but now it has become something very common. So what is it, deliberate efforts to try and go to court, get somebody to take us to court or you have forgotten why you were trained to do in more efficient manner negligence or what is happening but since you are the senior managers of what we do in health I throw this challenge on you and your strategic meetings to discuss how this problem can be resolved,” he stated.

He questioned the motives behind the use of unapproved medication by health professionals knowing the harm associated with fake drugs.

“So what is the motivation to take in fake drugs in our own facilities not all but the FDA woman want to name and shame some of us and should that happen invariably it goes to actually distort what we are fighting for better educators with maternal health and mortalities so how are we going to solve this problem?’’ he noted.

The four-day conference, which began on April 18, 2023, brought together stakeholders in the health sector, including health partners, traditional leaders, private investors, and representatives from the World Health Organization, among others.

The event was organized to address major issues affecting quality healthcare delivery in the country and devise implementable policy solutions for the sector.

During the conference, the minister challenged stakeholders in the sector to ensure quality healthcare delivery across the nation and emphasized the importance of healthcare workers' commitment to providing excellent care to patients.