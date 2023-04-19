ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FDA will name and shame you for giving fake medication – Health Minister to health facilities

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has bemoaned falsified drug usage in public health facilities.

According to him, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has put together a list of health facilities found tp be culprits of such acts.

Addressing stakeholders in the health sector during the First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service in Kumasi, the Health Minister indicated that health facilities should prepare to be named and shamed.

“I have a note on my desk from the FDA over fake medication falsified drugs usage in public health facilities and the very common one is oxytocin and I believe all of you here will know that Oxytocin dose. We are talking about maternal mortalities, and that is one drug I understand will help stop what happens after delivery. The FDA has put together the list and is seeking my approval to name and shame,” Kwaku Agyemang Manu shared.

The Health Minister continued, “So some of us are going to see ourselves in the public domain for using fake drugs. This is not the first time, about three years ago they did the same thing and reported. So what is the motivation to take in fake drugs in our own facilities not all but the FDA woman want to name and shame some of us and should that happen invariably it goes to actually distort what we are fighting for better educators with maternal health and mortalities so how are we going to solve this problem?’’

The First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service started on Tuesday, April 18.

It will last four days and is expected to end on Friday, April 21.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Bunyoni, a former police chief and security minister, was fired last September. By TCHANDROU NITANGA AFPFile Burundi launches manhunt for ex-PM: minister

46 minutes ago

Smoke rises behind a mosque in Khartoum on the fifth day of fighting, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. By - AFP Thousands flee 'bodies on the streets' in battle-scarred Khartoum

1 hour ago

2024 election will be between truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – Clement Apaak 2024 election will be between truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – Clement Apaak

1 hour ago

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu FDA will name and shame you for giving fake medication – Health Minister to heal...

5 hours ago

Schools in northwest Nigeria have repeatedly been targeted by criminal gangs for mass abductions of students. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest

5 hours ago

ER: Tension mounts at Amanase as corpse and skeletons allegedly found in 50 Ghana Must Go bags in chief palace E/R: Tension mounts at Amanase as corpse and skeletons allegedly found in 50 Gha...

6 hours ago

President of GNACOFA, Stephen Anane Boateng Cocoa crisis: Financially unstable PBC neglected our partnership deal, causing u...

6 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, a former NDC Deputy General Secretaryleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Why disturb us when you said only 4 years can’t make an impact? – Koku Anyidoho ...

7 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry I wish we get the first #FixTheCountry MP at Kumawu — Oliver Barker

7 hours ago

Mahama pays his own electricity bills, Kufuors bills by the state – ECG MD Mahama pays his own electricity bills, Kufuor’s bills by the state – ECG MD

Latest: News
body-container-line