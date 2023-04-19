FDA will name and shame you for giving fake medication – Health Minister to health facilities

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has bemoaned falsified drug usage in public health facilities.

According to him, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has put together a list of health facilities found tp be culprits of such acts.

Addressing stakeholders in the health sector during the First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service in Kumasi, the Health Minister indicated that health facilities should prepare to be named and shamed.

“I have a note on my desk from the FDA over fake medication falsified drugs usage in public health facilities and the very common one is oxytocin and I believe all of you here will know that Oxytocin dose. We are talking about maternal mortalities, and that is one drug I understand will help stop what happens after delivery. The FDA has put together the list and is seeking my approval to name and shame,” Kwaku Agyemang Manu shared.

The Health Minister continued, “So some of us are going to see ourselves in the public domain for using fake drugs. This is not the first time, about three years ago they did the same thing and reported. So what is the motivation to take in fake drugs in our own facilities not all but the FDA woman want to name and shame some of us and should that happen invariably it goes to actually distort what we are fighting for better educators with maternal health and mortalities so how are we going to solve this problem?’’

The First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service started on Tuesday, April 18.

It will last four days and is expected to end on Friday, April 21.