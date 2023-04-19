NHIS: Health minister warns service providers against extortion

19.04.2023 LISTEN

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has expressed concerns about some service providers extorting monies from poor subscribers under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking at the Ghana Health Service Senior Managers Meeting 2023, he stated that patients who are titled to essential services covered by the scheme are being denied.

“From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient and I know what it is,” he stated.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Minister also revealed some persons are forced to pay cash for healthcare services despite having insurance, due to extortion by some health facilities.

“I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don’t even present my insurance card…,” he revealed.

Mr. Agyemang-Manu urged senior managers of the Ghana Health Service to take steps to address the situation and ensure that patients are not taken advantage of by unscrupulous providers.

He also expressed concern over the increasing number of lawsuits being brought against health professionals for negligence, stating that the situation was worrying.

The Minister urged health professionals to take their responsibilities seriously and work to ensure that they are providing the best possible care to their patients.