ASA Savings and Loans clients at Akim Oda enjoy free health screening

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free health screening exercise at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

During the exercise which was held in collaboration with Divine Victory Hospital, over 130 people including customers and some residents received free health care.

Leading her team of medical officers, Dr. Irene Ashiabor screened beneficiaries for malaria, hepatitis B, blood pressure, as well as typhoid.

At the end of the free health screening, malaria and blood pressure were identified as the most common illness.

The medical team after diagnoses gave medicines to the beneficiaries at no cost.

Dr. Irene Ashiabor advised the people to go for regular checkups and complete their dosage.

The free health screening exercise was supervised by the ASA Savings and Loans Branch Manager Selina Brown.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, she said although it is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, her outfit also wants clients to be healthy to be able to go about their normal business.

Madam Selina Brown added that ASA Savings and Loans Ltd remains open to helping market women to scale their businesses to maximise profits.