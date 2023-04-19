ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ASA Savings and Loans clients at Akim Oda enjoy free health screening

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Health ASA Savings and Loans clientsat Akim Oda enjoy free health screening
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has organised a free health screening exercise at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

During the exercise which was held in collaboration with Divine Victory Hospital, over 130 people including customers and some residents received free health care.

Leading her team of medical officers, Dr. Irene Ashiabor screened beneficiaries for malaria, hepatitis B, blood pressure, as well as typhoid.

At the end of the free health screening, malaria and blood pressure were identified as the most common illness.

419202353544-qulxoca443-3be82b03-8059-459f-8c32-123a00014229

The medical team after diagnoses gave medicines to the beneficiaries at no cost.

Dr. Irene Ashiabor advised the people to go for regular checkups and complete their dosage.

The free health screening exercise was supervised by the ASA Savings and Loans Branch Manager Selina Brown.

Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, she said although it is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities, her outfit also wants clients to be healthy to be able to go about their normal business.

Madam Selina Brown added that ASA Savings and Loans Ltd remains open to helping market women to scale their businesses to maximise profits.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Bunyoni, a former police chief and security minister, was fired last September. By TCHANDROU NITANGA AFPFile Burundi launches manhunt for ex-PM: minister

46 minutes ago

Smoke rises behind a mosque in Khartoum on the fifth day of fighting, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. By - AFP Thousands flee 'bodies on the streets' in battle-scarred Khartoum

1 hour ago

2024 election will be between truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – Clement Apaak 2024 election will be between truthful Mahama and lying Bawumia – Clement Apaak

1 hour ago

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu FDA will name and shame you for giving fake medication – Health Minister to heal...

5 hours ago

Schools in northwest Nigeria have repeatedly been targeted by criminal gangs for mass abductions of students. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest

5 hours ago

ER: Tension mounts at Amanase as corpse and skeletons allegedly found in 50 Ghana Must Go bags in chief palace E/R: Tension mounts at Amanase as corpse and skeletons allegedly found in 50 Gha...

6 hours ago

President of GNACOFA, Stephen Anane Boateng Cocoa crisis: Financially unstable PBC neglected our partnership deal, causing u...

6 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho, a former NDC Deputy General Secretaryleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Why disturb us when you said only 4 years can’t make an impact? – Koku Anyidoho ...

7 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry I wish we get the first #FixTheCountry MP at Kumawu — Oliver Barker

7 hours ago

Mahama pays his own electricity bills, Kufuors bills by the state – ECG MD Mahama pays his own electricity bills, Kufuor’s bills by the state – ECG MD

Latest: Health
body-container-line