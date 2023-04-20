UE/R: VRA and NEDCo embark on mass disconnection exercise

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has embarked on a massive disconnection exercise in the Upper East and North East Regions.

The disconnection exercise is in an effort to retrieve a huge debt of 125 million Ghana Cedis owed NEDCo by customers in both Regions, MothernGhana News has gathered.

Out of the said amount, GHC 55 million is owed by Government Institutions while the remaining 70 million is owed by private customers in both Regions.

The exercise affected the Bolgatanga Technical University which owes 1million, Nurses Training College (NTC) owe GHC 878,000 and Midwifery Training Schools (MTS) owed GHC 288,540.

However, the MTS agreed on a down payment of GHC 100 000 and GHC 50,000 by the end of April. A subsequent monthly payment of GHC 50,000 for a period of three months was also agreed upon.

Addressing the media before the exercise the Regional Manager in charge of Upper East and North East Regions Eugene Odoi Addo indicated that all staff is going out to support the exercise except a few officers will be left behind.

Mr. Addo stated that NEDCo is in financial distress and will leave no stone unturned until every penny is retrieved. He however said they will reason with those who will pay upfront about 70 percent of what they own then the remaining balance, can be settled on terms.

The Regional Billing and Revenue Officer of NEDCo William Asare stated that power will be restored to disconnected institutions if they agree on a payment structure.