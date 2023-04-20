ModernGhana logo
Gov't remains committed to galamsey fight - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has said government would continue to foster an environment that will allow both permitted large-scale and small-scale mining firms to operate successfully in the nation.

He said despite the complexity and difficulty in bringing the situation under control, government will not rest on its oars until the fight against ‘galamsey’ is finally won.

"The government must address illicit small-scale mining, just as it must address all other pressing problems in our nation; however, in order to do so, we will need the help and collaboration of all relevant parties," he stated.

According to him, mining companies play a crucial and important role in the development and expansion of Ghana's economy, and the government will implement any measures or provide any assistance that will make it easier for them to operate profitably.

He revealed that establishing the right conditions for a profitable mining business requires making sure that the minerals are obtained from reliable sources.

“Traceability is key to us because we discourage people mining in our forests and people mining illegally and if these minerals are secured or procured from illegal miners then you need to find a way of ending it,” he said.

He reiterated that the fight against illegal mining is a shared responsibility that must have the active participation of every Ghanaian.

"In light of this, government's aggressive push to eradicate illicit small-scale mining will not be successful if all parties, including the average Ghanaian, do not play their part in the conflict," Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told GhOne TV.

He argued that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other organizations did a fantastic job by facilitating the efficient and successful operation of security agencies engaged in the conflict.

