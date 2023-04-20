Kan Dapaah @70: Minister donates to Talking Tipps Africa Foundation’s campaign on Autism Awareness

To mark his 70th birthday celebration, the Minister for National Security, Honourable Albert Kan-Dapaah made a donation in cash to Talking Tipps Africa Foundation.

The donation was to enable the Foundation carry out its mission of advocating inclusion for persons with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and other disabilities as well as training parents and supporting persons with ASD to achieve their maximum potential.

He said it is important that society does not shirk its responsibilities towards the less privileged in society.

“My passion is to see every child or person with disability succeed and not left behind. We are all made in God’s image, he said.

On her part, the Founder of Talking Tipps Africa Foundation, Gifty Ayoka expressed gratitude to Albert Kan Dapaah for the kind gesture.

According to her, the support will go a long way to enhance the Foundation's campaign and awareness creation on Autism in Ghana.

She called on other individuals and organizations to emulate the kind gesture of the Minister to help deepen awareness of Autism in Ghana.

About Talking Tipps Africa Foundation

Talking Tipps Africa Foundation is an organization that offers speech and language therapy services to persons with communication disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

It also advocates for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in schools, workplaces etc as well as offers training for caregivers of persons with disabilities.