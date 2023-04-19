ModernGhana logo
19.04.2023 Education

University of Cape Coast in turmoil as senior staff association embarks on indefinite strike

The Senior Staff Association of the University of Cape Coast has embarked on a strike causing significant disruption, as all offices on the campus have remained closed.

The strike action which started last Friday is due to the alleged mistreatment of its members by the University's Management.

The Senior Staff Association has made several demands, including the promotion of senior staff, appointment to senior membership, career progression, and payment of negotiated allowances.

The demands have not been met, leading to the indefinite strike action.

Sandy Kumi Sinatra, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association indicated that the National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned them and the university management to a meeting to resolve the impasse. However, it remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached soon.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the Senior Staff Association has declared its support for the University of Cape Coast colleagues and has threatened to declare a strike in solidarity if their grievances are not addressed.

The strike action has caused significant disruption to the University's activities, including lectures, administrative duties, and other academic activities.

It remains to be seen how long the strike action will continue, and whether the University's Management will address the Senior Staff Association's demands.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

