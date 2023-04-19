Mahama pays his own electricity bills, Kufuor’s bills by the state – ECG MD

It is now confirmed that former President John Dramani Mahama pays his own electricity bills.

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama, confirmed it in an interview recently.

“We collate the bills of the former presidents and take them to the chief of staff to pay”, he noted.

He said: “Former President Kufuor’s bills were with us. We’ve given them to the chief of staff, and she has worked on them”.

“We also had former President John Mahama’s own”, he noted, adding: “We got in touch with him and we realised that he has already been paying his own bills, so, moving forward, we will discuss with him so that his bills will be absorbed,” the ECG MD pointed out.

The ECG boss, however, said his office is to blame for the situation with former President Mahama’s bills and that remedies have been put in place to correct the error.

“We have now put structures in place after a very comprehensive conversation with the chief of staff”, the MD said.

“She told us her peace of mind and told us exactly what we have to do. If we were doing our work well, this would not have happened in the first place”, he conceded in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV.

In September 2022, Mr Mahama told TV3: “I receive only my monthly pension like President Kufuor and President Rawlings was receiving before he died. That is all I get”.

“I pay the electricity bill for my house and my office, I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the State does not pay me anything for accommodation,” Mr Mahama said at the time.

Mr Mahama’s comment was in response to a claim made by the governing New Patriotic Party’s Bono regional chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) that the 2020 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had, since 2017, swallowed ¢15.6 million of state funds as part of his emoluments apart from receiving ¢14 million as ex gratia in 2013.

According to the former president, contrary to the tall list of expenses Abronye DC claimed the state is making on him, the only lump sum he received was “¢230,000 as salary arrears in 2013”.

“Normally, when you leave, they approve what should be done for you, but it is not being done for me,” he added.

Abronye’s Allegations

Abronye DC had claimed the state had, at the time, spent ¢15.6 million on Mr Mahama’s comforts in terms of salary and his end-of-service benefits since he left office in 2017.

In a counter-statement to one issued from the office of the former president in which Mr Mahama denied ever receiving GH¢14 million as ex gratia in 2013, Abronye DC computed that Mr Mahama, apart from the hefty sum, had, since 2017, received a total of GH¢15.6 million from the state as salary and emoluments combined.

In Mr Baffoe’s view, Mr Mahama must bow his head in deep shame for continuing to receive a fat monthly salary of GH¢35,000 and other huge sums in terms of end-of-service benefits as the country battled the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees cutting their salaries by 30 per cent.

