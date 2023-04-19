Ablakwa promises surprise package for 8-year-old Bookworm finalist

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has promised a surprise package for an 8-year-old constituent, Grace Makafui Dogah, who has made it to the finals of the Bookworm National Reading Competition.

Ablakwa, who has been part of the wonder kid’s journey, made the announcement on his social media handles on Tuesday, April 18, expressing his delight at the young girl's achievement.

"A few days ago, I was delighted to host 8-year-old Grace Makafui Dogah, who's made it to the finals of the Bookworm National Reading Competition.

“I offered her mum and coach full sponsorship in their preps for the final. A bigger surprise package awaits intelligent Makafui when she wins," Ablakwa wrote.

The Bookworm National Reading Competition is a platform that aims to encourage a reading culture among Ghanaian children and promote literacy development in the country.

As the competition draws to a close, all eyes draw on Grace Makafui Dogah, as she prepares to showcase her skills and knowledge in the finals.

With the full sponsorship of her mum and coach and the promise of a surprise package from her MP, she is well-positioned to emerge as the winner of the competition and inspire other young people to pursue their dreams.