New date announced for West Africa Pharma Healthcare Exhibition in Ghana

The 2nd edition of the WEST AFRICA PHARMA HEALTHCARE EXHIBITION – the complete international Pharmaceutical Medical and Healthcare industry exhibition in Ghana is postponed and shall be happening from 16-17-18 May 2023 in the Accra International Conference Center Grand Arena, Accra.

The expo is organized by WEGVORAUS Exhibitions, India under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Trade Industry of the Republic of Ghana with the support of all key stakeholder organizations and associations in the country like the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG), Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana (PIWA), Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Federation of African Medical Equipment Disposables and Devices Manufacturers and Suppliers (FOAMEDDMS), Association of Health Service Administrators of Ghana (AHSAG), Small Scale Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana (SSPMAG), Association of Private Medical Laboratories and Diagnostics in Ghana (APMLDG), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), African Chamber of Youth Development, and others.

The event will bring together the manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, pharmacists and retailers, dealers and distributors of the Pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostic industry, pharmaceutical machinery & technology, hospitals & healthcare centres, clean room technology, disposables, consumables, hospital and laboratory equipment and solutions, orthopaedics etc. and influential decision-makers in the West African region in Ghana, hosting about 150 exhibitors in the expo from India, Turkey, USA, Egypt, Italy, Ghana and other countries and 5000+ visitors from Ghana and West Africa.

The event is expected to be an ideal opportunity for the Ghanaian and West African companies in the pharmaceutical and medical healthcare industry to connect with global suppliers and solution providers in the space to explore space for improvement and innovation in the sector in the country and region.

The event will have seminars and conferences running concurrently for two days of the event, to bring and discuss thoughts ideas innovations and issues related to the sector to the government ministries, departments and agencies along with suggestions and ways forward to discuss and improvise the sector.

The event is expected to complement the mission of the government and president of Ghana, to build a robust healthcare system & infrastructure in the country. Every single industry member and stakeholder is invited to participate in the event and meet with your existing and prospective business partners at the expo.