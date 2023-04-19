ModernGhana logo
Chase debtors every month to mobilise more revenue – IES charges ECG

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Research and Policy Analyst at the Institute of Energy (IES), Adam Yakubu has indicated that he will not be surprised if the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) coils back into its offices at the end of its revenue mobilisation exercise this week.

ECG staff led by management has been out there since last month chasing debtors to repay what they owe as part of a revenue mobilisation agenda.

This has resulted in the collection of millions from various companies, both private and public with millions still yet to be settled by other companies.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Adam Yakubu has admonished ECG to stay on course and consider embarking on the revenue mobilisation exercises every month.

“Mark it after Friday when the deadline is closed, you won’t hear this thing until next year when the Managing Director will announce that they are doing revenue mobilisation.

“I think it should be something that should be done monthly so that they go round every month to mobilise revenue,” the IES Policy Analyst shared.

While on the ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise, ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama indicated that the plan is to go after customers engaged in illegal connections in the next stage of operation.

Meanwhile, he has hinted that his outfit will consider selling the debt to a private company for collection.

“There is a possibility that we might even start selling the debt to private institutions to go and collect; it is something that we are thinking about because we are getting to the point that we need all the help we can get. So it is something on the table worth considering,” Samuel Mahama indicated.

