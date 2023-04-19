Akufo-Addo nominates Paul Andoh as new MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has triggered the process to appoint a new Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai.

This has been done through the nomination of Paul Andoh for the vacant position at the Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.

When approved, the nominee will replace former MCE Alfred Amoah. The late MCE met his untimely death last year in July when he was involved in a motor accident.

He had attended an official meeting of all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) at the Jubilee House and was returning to the municipality when the accident occurred.

In a notice sent to the Western North Minister by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, it has confirmed that President Akufo-Addo has nominated a new person for the vacant MCE position.

The nomination of Paul Andoh is in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

According to Western North Region Minister Joojo Rocky Obeng, a special meeting will soon be held on the nomination.