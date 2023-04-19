DCE proposes alternative to the use of weedicides on farms — Dormaa East

The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman is proposing alternatives to the use of harmful agrochemicals, especially weedicides in controlling weeds and other farm parasites.

In a closing remark at the District Assembly General Meeting held Friday, April 14, 2023, the DCE appealed to stakeholders in the Agric sector, Nananom and the Assembly Members to consider sustainable, organic or environmentally friendly approaches for discussions in the next General Assembly Meeting to assist the District’s Agriculture activities.

The Hon. DCE said, though the problem of weedicides in farming activities is a national one, he believes the success story of Dormaa East District can benefit the entire nation positively.

He has therefore called on all stakeholders to begin sensitizing the public on the issue; adding that aside from the harmful effects weedicides pose to the ecosystem and survival, it is gradually wiping out common nutritious indigenous foods such as mushrooms, snails, kontomire (cocoyam leaves) and others due to the poisonous residue of the chemicals in the soil and the environment.

The General Assembly Meeting saw the reading of the DCE’s last sessional address which centered more on security, agric, education, health and the socio-economic development of the district. It again discussed the Executive Committee Report and other matters.

In his last sessional address, the District Chief Executive made mention of some economic ventures the Assembly has undertaken alongside other measures in place to boost the local revenue mobilization to accelerate the District’s development.

He added that such ventures include the setting up of a poultry farm with funding from Persons Living with Disability (PWD’s) share of the District Assemblies Common Fund in order to support their needs with the proceeds. He noted that the first batch of 636-layer birds has already produced a total of 28,479 eggs which makes 949.3 crates of eggs, and its earnings will go to support the needs of 15 PWDs.

The DCE also mentioned that the District Assembly’s consistent engagement in communities’ self-help projects is another way towards District’s Infrastructure development and self-dependent development.

The Assembly Member for Kofi Nti Shed Electoral Area, Hon. Frank Azabre Atogwinum in a submission appealed to government to rather engage community watchdog groups to effectively fight illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.