Northern region fire incidents reduced drastically - GNFS

The National Ghana Fire Service in the Northern region says the region has recorded lower fire incidents in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the service, the region fire incidents as compared to last year have reduced drastically.

The Public Relations officer for the service, DOII Hudu Baba revealed that the region recorded a total number of 106 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2023, against 167 for the same period in 2022.

“The Northern regional command of the Ghana National service recorded a total number of 106 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated cost of damage to properties amounting to GHS 898,385 as against 167 fire outbreaks with a corresponding estimated cost of damage to properties at GHS 1,257760.2 for the same period in 2022,” he stated.

He revealed that one life was unfortunately lost through fire, whilst three die in road accidents against twelve deaths in 2022.

Giving out the statistics for the first quarter of 2023 in a statement, DOII Hudu mentioned that the cost of items salvaged from the fire amounted to Gh¢18,946,131 as against Gh¢4,037,727 for the same period in 2022, adding that fire was recorded each day.

He noted the major causes of the fires which included electrical faults, mosquito coil, poorly done electrical installations, over-aged wires, gas leakages and unattended cooking.

He assured that the regional command has rollout strategies to further curb most of the avoidable fire incidents in the region.

“The Command notwithstanding this significant decrease in the number of fire and related incidents during the first quarter is poised with the support of all relevant stakeholders and of the public to assiduously work harder to further reduce the rate of fires through continuous and intensified public safety education.

"The Command intends to also continue its sensitization campaign dubbed “fire safety action year” to the end of the year to achieve further reduction in the fire statistics.

“The cost of items salvaged from these fires amounted to GHS 18,946,131 for 2023 as against GHS 4,037,727 for the same period in 2022. This represents a 78.69% increase in items salvaged indicating that a lot more properties were saved from fire ruins compared with same period last year.

"However, one (1) life was unfortunately lost through fire. The first quarter also recorded 54 injuries whilst 3 lives were unfortunately lost through 1 road traffic collision incident,” he emphasised.