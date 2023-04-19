ModernGhana logo
Jubilee House galamsey: Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng descend on Kweku Baako for 'consistent' attacks

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is unhappy with veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr for his “consistent” attacks on him.

In a letter sighted by 3news.com, Prof Frimpong-Boateng protested how Mr Kweku Baako Jnr has attacked him since August, 2010, when he vied for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Your attacks on me have been consistent and longstanding,” the heart surgeon wrote on Tuesday, April 18.

“It started in August 2010, when you suggested that I quit the NPP presidential primaries for a strange reason.”

He promised to send articles from Kweku Baako’s Crusading Guide newspaper as evidence of this claim.

The altercation between the two is said to be as a result of a text message the veteran journalist sent Prof Frimpong-Boateng on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

That committee was chaired by Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who had pointed fingers at some elements at the Presidency for hampering the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

“The Chief of Staff wrote to me to present a report to the President on the work of the IMCIM, which I chaired,” his letter addressed Mr Kweku Baako Jnr.

“Furthermore, I was told to suggest a way forward in the fight against illegal mining. I prepared the report, which I signed on 19th March, 2021 and presented to the Chief of Staff. I am solely responsible for the report and I stand by every statement.

“I presented verifiable facts not innuendos to the Chief if Staff.”

-3news.com

