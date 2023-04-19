ModernGhana logo
"Why rush issue a statement interdicting GHANASCO headmaster for public ridicule, humiliation; reinstate him now – GNAT to GES

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is demanding the immediate reinstatement of the headmaster of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The headmaster, Douglas Haruna Yakubu and the school’s senior housemaster were directed by the GES to step aside to allow for further investigations into a viral video where some of the students of GHANASCO were seen using washroom cubicles as dormitories.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah said the GES breached the rules of engagement regarding the profession, hence the call for the reinstatement of the headmaster.

“Why should you in a rush go and issue a statement interdicting the person, putting the person in the public for ridicule? Do you know you have humiliated the head? You have broken his confidence and that, you don’t handle professionals like that. The matter should have been investigated. GES should do the needful by reinstating the man and let’s move forward, he came to meet the matter he didn’t create it,” he said.

He also complained about the delay in the release of capitation grant by the government for over two years for the effective running of schools in the country.

“Capitation grant has not been paid for over two years now, and the government’s interventions for SHSs have been in arrears for over 3 years. What are we talking about,” the General Secretary of GNAT stated.

GHANASCO head Douglas Haruna Yakubu said the story was staged to tarnish the image of the school but Prince Kwame Tamakloe, the journalist behind the story insists the story was not staged.

-citinewsroom

