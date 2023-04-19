I wish we get the first #FixTheCountry MP at Kumawu — Oliver Barker

The leader of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has called for a young independent candidate to contest in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

The by-election was announced following the death of the NPP Kumawu MP, Philip Basoa, a month ago. It is scheduled to take place on May 23.

In a tweet on Tuesday, April 19, Vormawor expressed his desire to see a member of the #FixTheCountry movement succeed the late MP.

He urged any young person who is willing to contest independently to do so with the support of the activism group, hoping that they can rally around the candidate.

"How I wish some young person we can rally around will come up to contest the Kumawu bye-election! A first FixTheCountry MP!" tweeted Vormawor.

The #FixTheCountry movement has gained momentum over the past years, with many Ghanaians calling for an end to corruption, inequality, and poor governance.

The group has been vocal in their criticism of government's handling of various issues, including the country's economic woes, rising unemployment, and inadequate healthcare through protests and other means.