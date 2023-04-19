ModernGhana logo
‘Stop administering fake medications to patients’ — Hon Agyeman Manu warns health practitioners

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health Minister Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu has disclosed that some public health facilities in the country are administering fake medications to patients in the country.

"There is this worrying trend in the country’s healthcare system where some health facilities are using unapproved medicine and I must say, I was shocked when officials of the Food and Drugs Authority drew the Ministry's attention to it.

"As I am speaking to you now, the FDA has officially written to us and as part of punitive measures against the health facilities, they planning to name and shamed those involved," he stated.

Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu said this when he addressed stakeholders in the health sector during the First Senior Managers Meeting of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Kumasi in the Ashanti on Tuesday April 18, 2023. The event brought together health partners, traditional leaders, private investors and representatives from the World Health Organization among other stakeholders.

Speaking on the theme "Enhancing Primary Healthcare Approaches towards achieving Universal Health Coverage", Hon Agyeman Manu tasked stakeholders in the sector to ensure quality healthcare delivery across the country.

He appealed to health workers to help fight the problem of administering fake drugs to avoid sending patients to their early graves.

