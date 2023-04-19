ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GHS holds 3day First Senior Managers Meeting in Kumasi

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health GHS holds 3day First Senior Managers Meeting in Kumasi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has begun a three-day First Senior Managers Meeting for the year 2023 in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

GHS with support from its partners is expected to interrogate and find pragmatic ways key actors in the health sector can implement policies to better serve all citizens in Ghana with quality and accessible health care.

The meeting which is on the theme "Enhancing Primary Healthcare Approaches towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage" commenced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 and is expected to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Addressing the participants at the opening session of the meeting, the Chairman of the GHS Government Council, Dr. Sefah Sarpong Bediakoh said the meeting was focused on past performance and ways to improve the healthcare systems in the country.

Dr Bediako pledged their commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage. He observed that there was still a lot to be done to develop a robust health system despite previous efforts put into the provision of quality and accessible health practices in the sector.

He however commended health workers in the country for putting their lives on the line to work and protect Ghanaians during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program had in attendance the Director General for GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Abaogye, Senior Managers from Regional and National Directorates, a representative of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional Minister among other stakeholders in the health sector.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

Nabdam: Woman allegedly kills husband, flees with children Nabdam: Woman allegedly kills husband, flees with children

22 minutes ago

TOR workers to embark on industrial action to support their call for revamping of the refinery TOR workers to embark on industrial action to support their call for revamping o...

22 minutes ago

If you own any of these 95 luxury cars, EOCO says it was stolen from US or Canada and must own up by May 3 If you own any of these 95 luxury cars, EOCO says it was stolen from US or Canad...

22 minutes ago

Heavy rainstorm causes power outage in Krobo area Heavy rainstorm causes power outage in Krobo area

22 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo nominates new MCE for Krachi East Municipal Assembly Akufo-Addo nominates new MCE for Krachi East Municipal Assembly 

22 minutes ago

Hypertension on the increase among the youth in Eastern Region Hypertension on the increase among the youth in Eastern Region

1 hour ago

Stop administering fake medications to patients — Hon Agyeman Manu warns health practitioners ‘Stop administering fake medications to patients’ — Hon Agyeman Manu warns healt...

1 hour ago

Power theft in Ashanti region alarming — ECG Power theft in Ashanti region alarming — ECG

2 hours ago

We're in worse economic situation but celebrities and civil society are silent - Benjamin Kofi Quashie We're in worse economic situation but celebrities and civil society are silent -...

5 hours ago

If you say we under-declare our goods does it mean GRA is incompetent – GUTA questions Joe Wise If you say we under-declare our goods does it mean GRA is incompetent – GUTA que...

Latest: Health
body-container-line