19.04.2023

Power theft in Ashanti region alarming — ECG

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
19.04.2023

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has described as alarming the rate of power theft in the Ashanti Region.

According to ECG, most companies and households in the region are not paying for the power they consume.

The Head of Disconnection for ECG in the Ashanti Region for ECG, Ing Kofi Danso said this in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Speaking to Captain Koda, host of the show, Ing Kofi Danso said ECG after deploying task force to audit their meters have discovered most of their customers connected power illegally.

His comment follows the disconnection of the Kumasi Central Police from the national grid over alleged power theft.

The command was cited by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for engaging in illegal connection and as a result, has been disconnected from the national grid.

Ing Kofi Danso said ECG has met with the leadership of the Kumasi Central Police to resolve the problem.

He however cautioned the public to desist from engaging in any form of illegal connection to avoid being prosecuted.

