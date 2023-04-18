GCK Ghana: Pastor W.F. Kumuyi arrives in Accra for 6-day powerful crusade

All is set for the start of Global Crusade with Kumuyi, Ghana (GCK-Ghana) following the arrival of the Convener, Pastor (Dr) William Folorunso Kumuyi Kumuyi in Accra.

GCK-Ghana is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 20, and will run through the weekend. It will be climaxed on Tuesday, April 25.

The much-anticipated crusade will start each day at 16:00gmt at Independence Square.

The upcoming crusade is being held in collaboration with all Churches in Ghana.

Pastor W.F Kumuyi, the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry situated at Gbagada, Lagos, Nigeria, is in the country to headline the powerful crusade that will be joined virtually by people from all over the world.

At an event on Tuesday, April 18, to interact with the media, the renowned Man of God said he is delighted to be in Ghana and cannot wait for the start of the crusade.

Pastor W.F Kumuyi disclosed that he is impressed that there is unity among churches in the country as demonstrated by many leaders of various denominations who have come together to ensure the success of the GCK-Ghana.

“I’m overwhelmed by the unity of the church in Ghana for this year’s GCK. For the whole church of different perspectives to come together to lift Jesus is awesome. This is for the body of Christ and you have demonstrated this.

“Thank you for pledging your support and taking this Programme as your own,” Pastor W.F Kumuyi stressed.

The Convener of GCK-Ghana further indicated that he believes bigger things will be experienced at the crusade. In his address, he admonished the youth to take advantage of the crusade for God to bless them.

“I believe we are going to witness what we have never witnessed before. The Lord is going to wake us up to go far. For the youth, I have something burning in my heart for you. I want to lift young people to higher heights. This is our time.

“Once again thank you for coming together for this momentous occasion. I pray that this will be the next level for GCK all over the world,” Pastor W.F Kumuyi emphasised.

What to be expected:

In his engagement with the media, Pastor W.F Kumuyi indicated that Ghanaians who will be attending the Crusade should expect to be touched by God for their lives to change.

“Let’s expect the touch of God. Our God will provide for us what we have never seen or had all these many years. This is the time.

“We are going to show the whole of Ghana to the rest of Ghana and the country will become the source of miracles. The Lord is going to bless us beyond what we have ever imagined,” he noted.

Called to give a few words, the wife of Pastor W.F Kumuyi, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi described being in Ghana as a great honour.

She said, “It’s a great honour to be here. I have been to Ghana before but I know this time around it’s going to be greater. Each and every one of us is going to be blessed. God bless us all.”

Remarks from some Ghanaian pastors at the event:

Apostle Eric Nyamekye - Chairman of The Church of Pentecost;

We are very grateful to God that this day is finally here. You have been an inspiration since we were young and now you are here. We pray that the almighty use you to make a big impact through this Programme.

Rev. Dr. Ampiah-Kwofi - General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries;

We have been inspired, we have been moved, we are very glad to have you here again and we know that the latter will even be greater than before.

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh – Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach;

Thank you for being an example to us. We have followed you over the years and taken inspiration from you. We thank you for your integrity. I want to say that we are standing with you. We should not just come as leaders but let our followers come and support this Programme as well.

Other featured events for GCK-Ghana.

Besides the six-day powerful Crusade that will be held at Independence Square, there will also be an event dubbed Impact Academy, particularly put together for the youth.

It will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on April 22.

There will also be a Ministers and Professionals Conference that will last four days.

The conference will be held on April 21, 22, 24, and 25. It will start at 06:00gmt each day at the Royal House Chapel branch at Kaneshie, Accra.

Meanwhile, there will be a mega Global Sunday Service on Sunday morning at Independence Square. The service will start at 07:00gmt.