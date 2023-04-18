Talk about medical issues with your children - Accident and Emergency Expert

Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has urged parents to discuss their health conditions with their children so that they can be helped in an emergency.

"It is unfortunate that some parents keep their health conditions hidden from their children; let us teach our children and explain our health issues; in case of an emergency in the house, they would serve as the first line of the emergency response team to save your life," Dr. Karbo said.

She stated that those suffering from asthma, epilepsy, and sudden panic episodes, among other conditions, should not keep their illness hidden from their immediate family members, particularly youngsters living in the same house.

Dr. Karbo, who is also an Emergency Medicine Physician, gave the advice at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related topics and providing a platform for the dissemination of health information in order to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

"Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is a public health advocacy platform launched by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to investigate the dimensions of four health communication approaches: informing, instructive, persuasive, and prompting.

Speaking on the issue of "First aid at home and basic life support," Dr. Karbo stated that dynamics were shifting and that it was past time for Ghanaian women, in particular, to instill some basic health values customized to their circumstances at home.

She warned that in an emergency, children may be the first point of contact and that their actions could easily save a life.

"In some countries, they teach their children how to call emergency provider phone numbers and perform Basic Life Support, so if it's cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), they will start before officers arrive," she explained.

According to the Accident and Emergency Specialist, the youngsters needed to know what type of medical problem their parents are going through, where the drugs were kept, and what to do if the need arose.

She believes that dealing with a significant disease in the family can provide youngsters with an opportunity to learn about the body, illness, treatment, and healing process.

She went on to argue that children can deal with the truth, but that most people underestimate them, claiming that they feel concerned when they are not informed and something bad happens.

According to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is part of a joint effort to build a way of disseminating health information.

He stated that available data suggest that initiatives by the media to enhance public health can assist raise awareness of a health problem, increase the level of knowledge about health topics, and make a health topic or problem more salient, so sensitizing the public.

As a result, Mr. Ameyibor urged both traditional and social media managers to spend time engaging health professionals to educate the public, stating that "the education we offer today through our media platform may save a life tomorrow."

-CDA Consult II Contributor