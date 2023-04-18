ModernGhana logo
If you say we under-declare our goods does it mean GRA is incompetent – GUTA questions Joe Wise

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Clement Boateng has lambasted the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise over his ‘attacks’ on GUTA.

Joe Wise in an interview with Oyerepa FM recently accused GUTA members of being dishonest among other things.

According to him, GUTA members always have a problem with paying taxes but find ways and means to cheat the Ghanaian people when selling goods.

“They are always talking about taxes and yet they are over-exploiting Ghanaians and I’m saying this without fear.

“They are under-declaring and making huge profits,” Joe Wise said.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday evening, GUTA Vice President Clement Boateng made it clear that his outfit is unhappy with the comments from the First Deputy Speaking.

Hitting out at the MP, Clement Boateng argued that if Joe Wise is so sure GUTA members under-declare at the ports, then it means the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is not doing its job.

“For the caliber of person of Joe Wise who is the first Deputy Speaker of Parliament to come out with a statement of this nature is very unfortunate. We don’t expect him to be coming out with a statement of this nature because if you say we under-declare, we overprice our goods to make huge profits, and that we are dishonest, are you saying GRA is not doing their work? Because we don’t give value to duties to be paid.

“When we bring in our goods we submit our invoices, our list of items to the GRA to gift us the required duties to pay. And so if you say we under declare are you suggesting that GRA is not giving us the desired duty to pay? If statements like this come from our leaders then I do not know where we are heading to,” the Vice President of GUTA bemoaned.

Meanwhile, Clement Boateng insists that things are expensive because of the high cost of doing business in Ghana.

