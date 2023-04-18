ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

Crime & Punishment Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Jasikan Circuit Court in the Oti Region has jailed three Nkwanta cell escapees to two years imprisonment each in hard labour.

The convicts are Mohammed Kadir, Stephen Asamoah and Danjumah Afum.

The trio, who were recaptured out of nine, who over-powered a police officer on duty and fled the Nkwanta South Divisional Police cell on April 4, pleaded guilty for unlawful escape.

The court, presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, jailed the three based on their plea to serve as deterrent to others.

Kadir has had a case of robbery dropped against him for lack of evidence while Asamoah, who was arrested for defilement, was handed an additional 12-year sentence.

Police Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the Court that the trio were re-arrested from their hideout at Keri, a farming community in the municipality on April 6, and remanded into police custody.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police are still pursuing the remaining six, who escaped from lawful custody.

They have appealed to the public to assist with information that would lead to the arrest of those on the run.

GNA

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer I’ll display cash if any candidate dare me – Kennedy Agyapong warns Bawumia, Ala...

1 hour ago

If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns custome...

2 hours ago

'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules 'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules

2 hours ago

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

2 hours ago

Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investigator Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investi...

2 hours ago

785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition 785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition

2 hours ago

JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022 JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022

2 hours ago

Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder case Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder...

2 hours ago

Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of DEKs Vaccines Ltd Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Ad...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects

Latest: News
body-container-line