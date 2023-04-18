All medical expenses covered, bus accident victims discharged from hospitals – STC

The State Transport Corporation (STC) has taken full responsibility for the medical expenses of passengers involved in an accident that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The accident involved an STC bus traveling from Accra to Takoradi, which reportedly had 44 passengers on board, including 32 students.

According to a press release from STC's Public Relations Department, its regrets the trauma faced by the passengers after the accident which occurred near Gomoa Buduatta in Winneba.

There were no fatalities. All passengers received medical attention and care at the Winneba Trauma Hospital and the Winneba Municipal Hospital.

“STC's accident team was on the scene and stayed with the passengers throughout the day to ensure that all expenses were covered,” the company said in a statement.

The press release also stated that all passengers had been discharged from the two Winneba hospitals as of 9pm on the same day.

Read a copy of STC’s press statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON ACCIDENT

On the morning of Monday, April 17, 2023, an STC bus performing normal 6:30am Accra to Takoradi service with 44 passengers including 32 students was involved in an accident at Gomoa Buduatta, near Winneba.

There were no fatalities, and all the passengers involved were given medical attention and care at the Winneba Trauma hospital and the Winneba Municipal hospital.

STC Accident team were on the scene and stayed with the passengers throughout the day yesterday, to ensure all expenses were covered.

As at 9pm yesterday, all the passengers had been discharged from the two Winneba hospitals

STC deeply regrets the trauma suffered by our passengers involved in the accident

On the same day (yesterday) STC also performed several special student services directly to schools in Cape-Coast. Many parents and guardians were understandably in a state of panic and anxiety as the accident happened same day as the several special student services direct to the secondary schools in Cape-Coast.

STC deeply regrets this anxiety and to reassure parents that, the special chartered student services all delivered safely.

The Company awaits the police reports on the accident to guide further action.

Thank you.

Anita Abaka-Sika,

Public Relations Dept.

0557536999