ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECG staff are threatened with dogs, stopped from reading meters of customers – MD reveals challenges

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (MD), Samuel Dubik Mahama has raised concern about the bad attitude of some customers that are not helping the smooth operation of its staff.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Monday, he bemoaned how some customers refuse to comply when staff visits their premises to read their meters.

Sharing a story, he said there have been instances where ECG staff were threatened with dogs.

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama added that there was one incident where one staff had to hide in a garage for fear of being attacked by a dog.

“We have had situations where we had to enter somebody’s place and the person claimed we stole or he lost something and then we are leveraged with bills and things that do not make sense. If we want to take the moral high ground we will not solve the problem. The average customer's passion for matters and attitude, if you even have to change the meter the person will claim my meter has been working well.

“If you are doing a meter change exercise he will not even grant you access to his premises. We have people who have dogs who don’t allow us into their premises to read. Someone went to read and got stuck in the garage because of a dog. We had to wait till the end of the day to get the person out,” Samuel Dubik Mahama narrated.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG has revealed that his outfit is set to go after customers who have done illegal connections.

He said once nabbed, a customer will be charged with stealing.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer I’ll display cash if any candidate dare me – Kennedy Agyapong warns Bawumia, Ala...

1 hour ago

If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns custome...

2 hours ago

'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules 'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules

2 hours ago

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

2 hours ago

Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investigator Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investi...

2 hours ago

785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition 785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition

2 hours ago

JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022 JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022

2 hours ago

Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder case Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder...

2 hours ago

Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of DEKs Vaccines Ltd Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Ad...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects

Latest: News
body-container-line