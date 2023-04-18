ECG staff are threatened with dogs, stopped from reading meters of customers – MD reveals challenges

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (MD), Samuel Dubik Mahama has raised concern about the bad attitude of some customers that are not helping the smooth operation of its staff.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Monday, he bemoaned how some customers refuse to comply when staff visits their premises to read their meters.

Sharing a story, he said there have been instances where ECG staff were threatened with dogs.

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama added that there was one incident where one staff had to hide in a garage for fear of being attacked by a dog.

“We have had situations where we had to enter somebody’s place and the person claimed we stole or he lost something and then we are leveraged with bills and things that do not make sense. If we want to take the moral high ground we will not solve the problem. The average customer's passion for matters and attitude, if you even have to change the meter the person will claim my meter has been working well.

“If you are doing a meter change exercise he will not even grant you access to his premises. We have people who have dogs who don’t allow us into their premises to read. Someone went to read and got stuck in the garage because of a dog. We had to wait till the end of the day to get the person out,” Samuel Dubik Mahama narrated.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG has revealed that his outfit is set to go after customers who have done illegal connections.

He said once nabbed, a customer will be charged with stealing.