If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to enter another phase of its drive to ensure losses are tackled.

According to Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG is set to go after customers who have engaged in illegal connections and refusing to pay for the power they use.

Speaking to Joy FM on Tuesday, April 18, he warned that anyone who has done illegal mining will be dragged to the utility court and charged with stealing.

“The next group of people that we are about to target is illegal connections. It is going to be the biggest thing that we are going to do. Let’s just take it that I’m giving everybody a headstart.

“Anybody who knows or who believes their meter has been tampered with or there’s a bypass should note that the utility court is being set up and they are going to be charged with stealing,” Samuel Dubik Mahama said.

In the engagement today, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana disclosed that the company loses billions through illegal connections alone.

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama implored Ghanaians to exhibit patriotism and pay utility bills to keep the company running.

In the last few weeks, the ECG has been chasing debtors, resulting in the retrieval of millions of cedis from big companies including state agencies.