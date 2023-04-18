ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.04.2023 Headlines

If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers
18.04.2023 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to enter another phase of its drive to ensure losses are tackled.

According to Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama, ECG is set to go after customers who have engaged in illegal connections and refusing to pay for the power they use.

Speaking to Joy FM on Tuesday, April 18, he warned that anyone who has done illegal mining will be dragged to the utility court and charged with stealing.

“The next group of people that we are about to target is illegal connections. It is going to be the biggest thing that we are going to do. Let’s just take it that I’m giving everybody a headstart.

“Anybody who knows or who believes their meter has been tampered with or there’s a bypass should note that the utility court is being set up and they are going to be charged with stealing,” Samuel Dubik Mahama said.

In the engagement today, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana disclosed that the company loses billions through illegal connections alone.

Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama implored Ghanaians to exhibit patriotism and pay utility bills to keep the company running.

In the last few weeks, the ECG has been chasing debtors, resulting in the retrieval of millions of cedis from big companies including state agencies.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer I’ll display cash if any candidate dare me – Kennedy Agyapong warns Bawumia, Ala...

1 hour ago

If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns customers If you have done an illegal connection we are coming for you – ECG warns custome...

2 hours ago

'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules 'Killers' of J. B. Danquah Adu gave voluntary statements - Court rules

2 hours ago

Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour Nkwanta cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

2 hours ago

Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investigator Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana because she had missed her husband — Police Investi...

2 hours ago

785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition 785 buildings on waterways in Accra earmarked for demolition

2 hours ago

JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022 JB Danquah murder: Jurors abandon duties over unpaid allowances since March 2022

2 hours ago

Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder case Court admits evidence caution statements by accused persons in JB Danquah murder...

2 hours ago

Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of DEKs Vaccines Ltd Never again would we be victims, pawns of international vaccine order — Akufo-Ad...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects Mahama promises to complete abandoned projects

Latest: News
body-container-line