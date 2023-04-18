Election 2024 is “do or die” affair; we're not going to sit for somebody to take our victory again — Mahama reiterates

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says election 2024 victory for the party will only come, if members are vigilant before, during and after the elections.

Mr Mahama who is also contesting as a flagbearer of the NDC, addressing the party executives and party faithfuls in the Nkwanta South Constituency, as part of his tour to the Oti Region said, all materials for campaign would be provided, hence, the need for members to try their best to let Ghanaians know why there should be a change.

Mr Mahama continued that the 2024 campaign would be based on the works and track records of both the NDC and New Patriotic Party, and no longer try and see campaign.

Touching on the economic situation of the country, Mr Mahama said the current government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo had failed Ghanaians, therefore, he was the best candidate to lead Ghana into the promised land come 2024.

“The 2024 election is a “do or die” affair and we are not going to sit for somebody else to take our victory again. As it has been said that elections are won at the polling stations, we will protect all the polling stations and collate our results before the Electoral Commission does its own.

“Let us all be an agent for victory for NDC to come to power in 2024, and we shall all come together and celebrate as one people under one umbrella,” he said.

GNA