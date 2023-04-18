C/R: Suspected female armed robber arrested with 2 other accomplices

18.04.2023 LISTEN

A young lady has been arrested by Police in the Central Region over her suspected involvement in a number of armed robbery incidents.

She is just one of three suspects who have been arrested.

The gang was arrested after attacking a driver and snatching his vehicle from him at a cemetery on the Breman Kokoso to Amanfopong road in the Central Region

The operation was staged on Sunday, April 16, in the evening when the suspected female armed robber stopped the driver and pretended she wanted to hire his services.

During negotiations of the fare, the lady identified as Ruth Agyapong is reported to have been joined by suspects Edward and William Kissi, her gang members to rob the driver of his Toyota Yaris with registration number GC-6553-21.

After firing gunshots, the robbers forced the driver out, took his mobile phones, and money, before speeding off with the vehicle after tying him with a rope.

The victim was later helped by a farmer returning home from the farm and run to the Police to file a report.

After investigations, the Police tracked Ruth Agyapong to a Hotel and arrested her. A search conducted in the hotel room led to the retrieval of one pistol, life bullets, a Military Uniform, a knife, scissors, and other weapons.

All three suspected armed robbers arrested have been sent to the District Police Command at Breman Asikuma while investigations continue into the matter.