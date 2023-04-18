ModernGhana logo
‘No daughter of Jesus should dress to kill’ — Pastor urges women to dress modestly

In a world where indecent dressing has become a new fashion, a Nigerian Pastor, identified as Dr. Feruke, has taken a stand on modesty and decency.

The Pastor recently tweeted about the disturbing trend of young women exposing sensitive parts of their bodies in the name of fashion.

He urged Christian women to dress modestly and reasonably, reminding them that they are daughters of Jesus and should not 'dress to kill.'

In his tweet, Dr. Feruke said, "No daughter of Jesus should dress to kill. You're not Satan who comes to steal, kill and destroy. Dress modestly and reasonably."

He also called on men to practice self-control and not blame women for their actions, emphasizing that wearing sacks won't stop them.

“Let the brothers also learn self control. Sisters wearing sack won't stop you.

“It's not that deep. All the sophistry don dey too much,” he warned.

Dr. Feruke's message stresses 1 Timothy 2:9-10, "Likewise also that women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control, not with braided hair and gold or pearls or costly attire, but with what is proper for women who profess godliness—with good works."

