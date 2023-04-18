It’s heartbreaking that after 66 years of Independence some SHS children have to sleep in toilets - Duffuor

18.04.2023 LISTEN

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has reacted to the report that toilet cubicles have been converted into accommodation for students of the Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO), Tamale.

In a statement reacting to the news, Dr. Duffuor said it is heartbreaking and sad that after 66 years of Independence, some students are going through such treatment.

“It is heartbreaking and saddening that at this stage in the life of Ghana, after 66 years of Independence, some of our Senior High School children are being compelled to sleep in toilets because of the destruction of school facilities as well as the inability to rapidly replace/repair dilapidated structures.

“The inhuman story coming out of the Ghana Secondary School (GHANASCO), Tamale, is nothing short of, sordid,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor shared in a post on Facebook.

According to the flagbearer hopeful of the NDC, in as much as Ghana desire to provide children with free education, it must be done conscientiously to ensure that children acquire education with dignity.

“While the rod is not being spared vis-a-vis the interdiction of the Headmaster, let the Policy Makers honestly work towards providing adequate facilities to support the educational transformation process.

“Our beloved Motherland is the only country we have so let us work together to build the Better Ghana we all desire and deserve,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor added in his statement.