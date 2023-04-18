Monday 24th April declared public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr

Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, 24 April 2023, a public holiday.

This is because Saturday, 22nd April 2023 marks Eid-ul-Fitr which is a statutory public holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 22 April falls on a Saturday, the President has by Executive Instrument in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (ACT 601) declared Monday, 24 April 2023, as an additional public holiday.

A statement from the Interior Ministry signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.