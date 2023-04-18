Sunyani: Odomase residents praise Bawumia for fulfilling his promises

18.04.2023 LISTEN

Residents of Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality have commended the government for improved road network in the municipality.

They specifically praised the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for facilitating the construction of some major roads in the area, as he promised the people.

In an interview with the media at Odomase, the Municipal capital, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, an opinion leader applauded the vice president for fulfilling his promise of facilitating the resumption of work on the 30.2-kilometer Odomase-Badu road.

He said the road was very dear to the heart of the people, and called on Dr Bawumia to also ensure that construction work on the road project was completed.

“The vice president is the type of leader Ghana needs. When he came here he promised to ensure the government improves access roads in the Odomase township and that has been done as well”, Mr Mensah stated.

“We have also benefited from the Agenda 111 hospital project and construction work on our hospital is also progressing”, Madam Faustina Agyeiwaa, a petty trader stated.

On completion, she the Odomase-Badu road project would boost local trade and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development, saying “as traders we cart food stuffs from Kwatire, Adantia and their adjoining farming communities and we can easily transport them to either Badu or Odomase for sales”.

Mr Kwasi Adu, another resident and a teacher, also commended the government for the road project saying, the tarring of the Odomase-Adantia-Kwatire portion of the road had facilitated the easy movement of the people and their economic activities.

“In fact, the dust and potholes on the stretch were too much to bear and we are grateful to the government for the road project”, he added.

Work on the reshaping of the road, being executed by the Sunyani-based Alexiboam Company Limited, was steadily progressing.

During a visit, tarring work on the seven-kilometre Kwatire-Adantia portion of the stretch had commenced, with works on the prima seal completed.