UE/R: 119 Catechist commissioned – CEDEC

The Centre for Development Communications (CEDEC), Department of Faith Formation of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo Bolgatanga (CDNB), has commissioned about One Hundred and nineteen (119) Catechist to teach the faith in the Diocese in the Upper East Region.

The trainees drawn from across the Navrongo Bolgatanga Dioceses, underwent three-year formation in studying six disciplines which are: Theology, Scripture, church history, Pastoral care, and Catechetics among others.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News at Navrongo, on the criteria of enrolment, the Diocesan Director of Catechetics Rev, Father Felix Anafo stated that, enrolment is based on the basic qualification of being able to read and write to understand something, and being available for three years of formation. Fr. Anafo said they will return to their various Parishes they were drawn from and their Parish Priest will further assign them their roles.

Some he stated will conduct communion services in some villages, marriage counseling, catechize for children preparing them for the sacrament, and adult ongoing formation among others. The Diocesan Director urged all the Catholic faithful to avail themselves in sharing the ministry of Christ.

The Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese Alfred Agyenta, explained that catechism is a role played by the lay faithful in the Catholic Church in collaboration with the Priest in order to teach the Catholic faith, especially Catholics who want to grow their faith and for those who want to become Christians.

They stated that, the Priests are not enough to cover the growing population of the Catholic faithful, in all the communities hence, the need for these Catechists’ support. He indicated that the commissioning is the first of its kind in the Dioceses.