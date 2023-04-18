ModernGhana logo
Kenyan arrested at KIA for possessing 11.4 kg of cocaine worth $300k

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Saturday, 15 April 2023, arrested a Kenyan national at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for smuggling 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $309,120 into Ghana.

The suspect, Njeri Mary, 35, was apprehended by NACOC officials during routine checks at the arrival hall after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg.

A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs.

Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigation.

The exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report while the suspect is being held in prison custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

NACOC has assured the public that it is committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country.

The Commission further reminded the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

