'Most of us more intelligent, educated, knowledgeable than you' – GUTA tackles Joewise over 3 new taxes

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is demanding an immediate retraction and unqualified apology from the first deputy speaker of parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, for what the association describes as unsavoury comments against its members.

GUTA, in a statement, said Mr Osei-Owusu, in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, accused them of disloyalty and exploitation of Ghanaians.

According to GUTA, the lawmaker implied traders are thieves who are ripping off Ghanaians and should be blamed for the hike in prices and not the taxes introduced by the government.

GUTA, reacting to the accusations in a statement, said it is a union of patriotic and honest members of the Ghanaian business community and as equal stakeholders in the economy, it has every right to voice its concerns on all national issues especially when it comes to the national economy.

The statement noted that most members of the trading community are more intelligent, educated, knowledgeable and resourceful than the lawmaker, but for the privilege he has, he should have known better and be mindful of his utterances and speak with decorum in order not to subject himself to public ridicule and insults.

GUTA further indicated that Mr Osei-Owusu’s assertion that traders are the cause of the high prices of goods in markets is not only infantile but also diabolical.

The traders are challenging the First Deputy Speaker to produce the list of all taxes imposed by government at the port and beyond including all fees and charges as well as charges for utilities (electricity and water), fuel taxes as well, for all Ghanaians to known who is exploiting the consumer.

