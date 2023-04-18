Ghana’s problem is leadership within partisan setting – Dr. Abu Sakara

Ghana’s problem is because leadership has gravitated towards maintaining power structure within a partisan setting at all cost, Dr Abu Sakara, leader of the National Interest Movement (NIM) has observed.

According to him, this has trickled down in the society where everyone believes politics is the answer to their problems.

He said the kind of politics practiced in this country is divisive to the extent that even communal collaboration for development has been affected.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, Dr Sakara said: “As a country, we have failed woefully to make optimal use of the opportunities that we’ve had and that is principally because leadership has gravitated towards maintaining power structure within a partisan setting at all cost and that has trickled down in the society where we’ve now influenced people to believe that politics is everything in this country.”

“And why wouldn’t they believe so?” he quizzed rhetorically and answered “Because they see that politicians are the people who live the best.”

Citing an example, he said “If you graduate from the university and you go into politics and you’re lucky, you’ll rise quickly, whiles if you don’t, you’re stuck here. So all those things have influenced people to believe that without those benefits from politics you cannot progress.”

“So you go into societies which have been existing for years before we started multi-party politics and they have been successfully divided into two groups of people so much that even communal collaboration for development are now hard to do because somebody is always tagged as being from that side who undermines somebody from that side. That has eaten into the soul and the spirit of the nation,” he lamented.

Dr Sakara noted that NIM, a non-partisan civil society platform that independently promotes an alternative to the winner takes all electoral system in Ghana which he founded has proposed solutions to the country’s problems.

NIM's agenda, according to information available on its website is a comprehensive reform of Ghana's 1992 Constitution to "remove key impediments (road blocks) to our nation's progress, so that we can reset our county's development on a faster path to prosperity for all, and not only a few."

Prosperity for all according to the civil society platform, must be the foundation for progress in Ghana. To achieve it, NIM proposes some radical changes to the 1992 constitution and also how institutions work.

NIM's reform agenda is to ensure greater inclusion, meritocracy, accountability, transparency, equity, discipline and patriotism in governance. The outcome will be human centered development for a more just and fairer society while pursuing the national interest above partisan and personal interests.

This means an absolute war on corruption, nepotism and rent seeking behavior that has become the norm for public office.

Source: Classfmonline.com