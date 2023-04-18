Ghana's Attorney-General told to use INTERPOL to bring back Canadian Gold smuggler and money launderer for investigation

The Attorney-General Godfred Dame has been urged to start the process of triggering INTERPOL alert to bring back the Canadian Gold smuggler and money launderer Alistair Mathias from wherever he is in the world to assist with investigations.

Security Analyst Dr Adam Bonaa who made the call indicated that it has become necessary for Mathias to be brought in by state authorities to assist in the investigations.

Dr Bonaa even suspected that Mathias could still be in Ghana.

In the final episode of Al Jazeera's undercover investigation into Mathias' gold smuggling and money-laundering activities across Africa, Mathias boastfully claimed to have relationships with various presidents on the continent including President Akufo-Addo.

He described Ghana's President as a good friend and alleged that the President was his lawyer.

“The Attorney-General should trigger the interpol alert to bring him back to assit in investigation.

” He might even been domiciled in Ghana, nobody knows,” Dr Bonaa said on the Big Issue on TV3 Tuesday April 18.

Deputy Director of External Affairs of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Kwame Asafo-Adjei accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of having hands in the Al Jazeera's undercover investigation on Alistair Mathias.

Asafo-Adjei said he was worried about the impression some of these matters create about Ghana on the international scene.

Also speaking on the Big Issue on Asafo-Adjei said “Clearly, you see the hand of the NDC in this matter, it was just like the Number 12 documentary which someone mentioned the name of the President,” Asafo-Adjei said.

He further called for a full scale investigation into this matter.

There should be a full scale investigation into this matter. Under NDC the country was milked by Mathias and that is my worry.”

But Edem Agbana who is a member of the NDC Communications team rejected the claim that NDC had a hand in this matter.

He said on the same show that “It is quite surprising that my brother is bringing the NDC in this. I am wondering why the NDC will be brought in this.”

