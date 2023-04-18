ModernGhana logo
2024 elections: Military shouldn't be part of the core security taskforce — Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst Dr Adam Bonaa has said the military should not be included in the core security taskforce for the 2024 general elections.

He said they should just be on standby for support if need be.

“They should not be part of the core tasksforce for the elections, they should be on standby,” he said on the Big Issue on TV3 Tuesday April 18.

Dr Bonaa was commenting on the meeting that the Police held with the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday.

The meeting which was called at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police was necessitated by press statements issued by the parties and subsequently followed by petitions to the Police Service with each party calling on the Police to arrest certain individuals of the other side for some alleged offences.

At the meeting, both parties were given the opportunity to air their grievances.

The main issue raised by them was in respect to comments by some political actors from both sides of the divide considered to be inflammatory.

The Police told the leadership of NDC and the NPP not to interfere with their job.

The Police said in a statement after a meeting with the leadership of the two parties that they “should do their politics and allow the Police to do policing. We therefore called on them to support us including by criticising us constructively to do a professional job in line with our constitutional mandate.

As we commend the leadership of the two political parties for availing themselves and contributing to the success of the meeting, we would like to call on Ghanaians to help us in our effort to build an independent Police service which will serve the greater good of the Ghanaian people and not the interest of any individual or group of people.

“Once again, we wish to assure the public that we remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country at all times including before, during and after all elections in the country,” the statement said.

—3news.com

