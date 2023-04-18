ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tomato paste, tomato mix registered by us is safe – FDA

Health Tomato paste, tomato mix registered by us is safe – FDA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the public that all products registered by the Authority, including tomato paste and tomato mix on the Ghanaian market are safe.

The assurance comes on the back of a social media documentary about the production of a tomato paste in China which condemns the production of the tomato concentrate mixed with other ingredients found on the Ghanaian market.

The FDA in a statement explained that there are two variations of tomato concentrate products: Tomato paste and tomato mix.

According to the Ghana Standards GS 245:2019, the FDA explained that, tomato paste is a tomato concentrate to which salt and other suitable seasoning ingredients may be added whiles tomato mix per the Ghana Standards GS 1203:2018, is tomato concentrate and/or tomato powder (granules) to which water, salt, starch, dietary fibre and other optional ingredients mentioned in clause 5.1.2 are added.

With regards to labelling of these products in Ghana, the FDA said it has separate guidelines for labelling of tomato mix and seasoned tomato mix – tomato seasoning Mix which requires quantitative declaration in percentages of tomato and all ingredients mentioned above if used in production of the product.

The FDA stressed that all products registered by the Authority, including tomato paste and tomato mix are safe.

The current FDA regulatory measures being implemented, according to the Authority, include sampling and testing all batches of tomato paste and tomato mix products locally manufactured in and imported into the country before clearance as prescribed by standards and labeling guidelines.

In addition, periodic market surveillance is done on all FDA regulated products including tomato paste and tomato mix to ensure compliance to these standards.

The FDA further clarified that Gino, a brand mentioned in the documentary officially ceased the importation of tomato paste onto the Ghanaian market, and from November 20218, only imports bulk tomato concentrate for the production of Gino tomato mix locally.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ghana's Attorney-General told to use INTERPOL to bring back Canadian Gold smuggler and money launderer for investigation Ghana's Attorney-General told to use INTERPOL to bring back Canadian Gold smuggl...

1 hour ago

Ghanas problem is leadership within partisan setting – Dr. Abu Sakara Ghana’s problem is leadership within partisan setting – Dr. Abu Sakara

1 hour ago

2024 elections: Military shouldn't be part of the core security taskforce — Adam Bonaa 2024 elections: Military shouldn't be part of the core security taskforce — Adam...

1 hour ago

Tomato paste, tomato mix registered by us is safe – FDA Tomato paste, tomato mix registered by us is safe – FDA

1 hour ago

Retract and apologise to traders – GUTA blasts Joewise Retract and apologise to traders – GUTA blasts Joewise

1 hour ago

GUTA expresses dismay over Akufo-Addos assent of three new taxes GUTA expresses dismay over Akufo-Addo’s assent of three new taxes

1 hour ago

Three new taxes are death warrant for businesses – FABAG Three new taxes are death warrant for businesses – FABAG

1 hour ago

GES interdicts Fijai SHS headmaster for collecting illegal fees GES interdicts Fijai SHS headmaster for collecting illegal fees

1 hour ago

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo govt over toilet dormitory at GHANASCO Mahama slams Akufo-Addo govt over ‘toilet’ dormitory at GHANASCO

1 hour ago

Toilets turned into dormitory at GHANASCO unfortunate, disappointing; I will visit the school – Haruna Iddrisu Toilets turned into dormitory at GHANASCO unfortunate, disappointing; I will vis...

Latest: Health
body-container-line