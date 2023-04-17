Obuasi MCE calls for increase in mineral royalties to Minerals Development Fund to 30 or 40%

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has added his voice to calls for the current 20% share of annual mineral royalties allocated to the Minerals Development Fund to be increased to at least 30-40%.

Describing the current allocation by the Minerals Income and Investment Fund as inadequate, the MCE proposed that an increase in the allocation to the MDF should have a corresponding increase in the portion allocated to the mining communities from the MDF.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah made these assertions on Thursday, 13th April 2023 when he led the Board Chairman of the Minerals Development Fund, Kwaku Sakyi Addo and staff of the MDF to inspect an ongoing health center in Obuasi.

Established by an act of Parliament, Act 978 in 2018, the law specifies that MIIF allocates 20% of royalties collected across all mineral types goes to the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) which is responsible for deploying directly to traditional authorities and local government for the provision of developmental amenities, 2% goes into the operations of MIIF, 2.4% to GRA as a collecting agent and 75.6% goes into investment activities.

The Minerals Development Fund Act, 2016, (ACT 912) also stipulates that only twenty percent (20%) of moneys received by the MDF from mineral royalty payments by the MIIF shall be allocated to the Mining communities.

The MCE believed that though the MDF is contributing significantly to enhancing developmental projects in the mining communities, an increase in the percentage will serve the people better and enable to see the benefit of mining in their communities.

MDF PROJECTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY

Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah threw more light on projects funded with the Minerals Development Fund in the Obuasi Municipality.

He said that currently work on a 2-storey health center at the Central Business District is nearing completion. He revealed that the outstanding works to be done included an access road and equipment to be used at the facility.

Funded from stool lands revenue, the Obuasi MCE said the project which cost over GH1million is expected to be commissioned around July, 2023.

He also mentioned the 6-unit classroom block at Kokoteasua has been completed and is in use.

On other projects lined up to be constructed, Hon Adansi-Bonah said processes to commence the construction of a 2- storey nurses bungalow have been initiated. He assured that work will begin in earnest to provide accommodation for nurses who work at the Sanso health center.

In a round table discussion, the Board Chairman of the Minerals Development Fund Kwaku Sakyi Addo expressed satisfaction with the judicious use of the fund allocated to the Municipality.

He lauded the Local Management Committee for spearheading the construction of the projects which he said will impact positively on the lives of beneficiary communities.