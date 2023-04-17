Minister to provide security support for mining companies over attacks

17.04.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has indicated that the government may consider providing security support to legally recognized mining companies due to attacks.

This claim was made in reaction to the recent damage caused by unauthorized miners at Golden Star Wassa Limited's Benso concession in the Western Region.

The illegal miners invaded the concession, setting fire to properties owned by the mining company after being prevented by security personnel and police from collecting mine dust to prospect for gold.

The confrontation resulted in injuries to some illegal miners, who then chased employees and set fire to 12 vehicles, including excavators, ambulances and pickups.

During a visit to the facility by the Minerals Commission, the Deputy Minister stated that while the government might provide security to mining companies, they must establish better relationships with their host communities to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

The Group Corporate Affairs Manager of Golden Star Wassa Mine, Mr. Gerard Boakye, indicated that they would consider the Minister's concerns.