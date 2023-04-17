Organised labour must rise beyond needless Ghanaian style of partisan politics – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has called on organised labour to flex their muscle to force the government to downsize.

Ahead of this year’s May Day celebration, Prof. Gyampo has admonished organised labour to close up ranks and rise beyond the very needless and counter-productive Ghanaian style of partisan politics, that has plagued our efforts at national development since 1992.

According to him, if action is not taken, things will be much harder for Ghanaians under the next government.

“We must not hate any regime but we must note that, if we don’t hit this government hard, and give it the needed ultimatum to reduce its Ministers to about 40, and collapse some other Ministries to create just about 15 of them, we won’t be able to hit another government harder, should there be regime change in the future.

“If we don’t force this government to do things right, a new regime may use the deficiencies in the current debt exchange programme being pursued, to restructure the programme in a manner that may impose more hardships on us. This is something we must not be oblivious about,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in a post on Facebook.

He further shared that while individual academics and civil society leaders can be ignored, if organised labour work together in a manner akin to what led to the formation of the British Labour Party, they cannot be ignored and government will be compelled to do the right thing.

Read the full statement from Prof. Ransford Gyampo below:

Dear Organized Labour,

1. Ahead of meetings and preparations towards this year’s May Day Celebration, let us close our ranks and rise beyond the very needless and counter-productive Ghanaian style of partisan politics, that has plagued our efforts at national development since 1992.

2. We must not hate any regime but we must note that, if we don’t hit this government hard, and give it the needed ultimatum to reduce its Ministers to about 40, and collapse some other Ministries to create just about 15 of them, we won’t be able to hit another government harder, should there be regime change in the future.

3. If we don’t force this government to do things right, a new regime may use the deficiencies in the current debt exchange programme being pursued, to restructure the programme in a manner that may impose more hardships on us. This is something we must not be oblivious about.

4. We have the muscle to flex. We can shut down the public service as a way to compel government to be frugal and to sacrifice first. The call on us to help the government to settle its debts through various clandestine proposals about our pension must be rejected ab initio. There is no guarantee about the future of our pension if we accept the new proposal about our life savings and fail to get the government to do what is right today, in terms of getting the culture and practice of sacrifice ingrained in its psyche first. They cannot keep calling on us to always sacrifice while they refuse to do same. We the proletariats must torpedo the bogus sense of self-worth and importance by the bourgeoisies who feed on our taxes and refuse to properly account for the use of our money.

5. Let us tell the government that, it is not about cutting down expenditure. It is about frugality and cutting down on waste. If we collapse ministries and create just about 15 of them; if we force them to lead the charge of public sacrifice; and if we compel them to put in place measures to prevent the current practice where we are always caught fetching water with basket, we would be able to adequately fund our Free SHS and cater for the well-being of workers and labor, and be left with adequate resources for development.

6. It is not enough to gossip privately in expressing disappointment about the tenure of the current regime. We must man up and speak publicly in exercising our civic responsibility to force them to sit up to fix things now for the sake of tomorrow. Our fight must not always be for better Conditions of Service. Let us fight for the future of Ghana now, else we would have ourselves to blame tomorrow.

7. Individual academics and civil society leaders can be ignored. But if we work together as labor in a manner akin to what led to the formation of the British Labour Party, we cannot be ignored. Arise Labor!!!

I will be part of the meetings this week.

Yaw Gyampo

